Manchester United bidders left in the dark by mysterious Glazers

Bidders for Manchester United have not yet received any update on the sale process, which has caused “bafflement” in some quarters, although there is hope there will be a response this week. That would still come more than two weeks after Ineos, the Sheikh Jassim-fronted Qatar bid and Elliott Management – which has bid for a minority stake – would have expected an update.

The second bids were submitted the weekend of 24 March after the deadline was extended. Initial responses were anticipated within seven days.

The situation has naturally led to beliefs that the Glazer family are intent on keeping the club while raising minority investment, or seeking to attract other bidders.

There has been no indication over whether the American owners of Manchdester United will enter into exclusivity with one group or will go to a third round of bidding. The general feeling is nevertheless that the Glazers are surveying all options to drive the price of the club up, and will only sell if they receive an offer of at least £6bn.

That uncertainty has fed into planning of the team for next season, as any sale or investment could drasticaly change United's budget. Erik ten Hag is intent on signing a striker as his main priority for the summer, but recruitment figures are unable to make cast-iron assurances to the representatives of players or clubs.