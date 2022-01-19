Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Manchester United games through illness
The defender will not play against Brentford on Wednesday
Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.
The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later.
Asked if Wan-Bissaka would be fit to face Brentford, Rangnick told MUTV: “No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid. He will not be available for the game (on Wednesday) and also probably not available for the West Ham game.
“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”
After the break that follows the West Ham fixture, United are scheduled to be back in action on February 4 with an FA Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough.
