Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United are in crisis. They have won only two of their past 10 Premier League games, at home to Norwich and Brentford, and have lost the past four matches scoring only once, an own goal. They haven’t won a Premier League away game since February.

Recruitment has been a disaster: the club almost exclusively sell players for less money than they bought them, their highest-paid star wants to leave, and their new manager is already struggling despite adding several hand-picked signings to the squad. Manchester United’s successful transfers over the past decade can be counted on one hand.

What’s more, Old Trafford has been left to rot, the training facilities are in need of major investment and while the Glazer family remains at the helm, money will continue to be taken out of the club to pay off ~£500m of debt and associated interest, as well as to pay the Glazers themselves in bonuses and dividends. Other than that...

So how can it be solved? How can Manchester United be restored to European football’s top table, or at least to the Premier League’s top half? Here are our sports writers’ succinct solutions:

Ben Burrows: United remain almost unique in that a true bottoming out season could be tolerated on the balance sheet. They should take advantage and clear out the bad contracts – Ronaldo's first – even if it means limited financial return and a step back on the pitch. Ten Hag can then select on suitability for his style, not on reputation. Specific areas of need can be identified in January for summer recruitment with the required time to get deals in place. Hire director of football or equivalent from outside with autonomy and make conscious move away from Ferguson and Class of 92.

Michael Jones: Convince the Premier League to get rid of live football and just show repeats of the 1998/99 treble winning season. Failing that, United need to invest in a competent director of football and come up with a style of play to rival Man City and Liverpool. That’s not easy and it will take time (years, not months). In the meantime, focus on youth development, shift out the deadwood – Phil Jones is still there?! – and stop giving players ludicrous contracts. Sort out the transfer business and keep faith in the manager… Or just sod it all and bring back Fergie.

Karl Matchett: Michael Edwards, Luis Campos, Michael Zorc, Dan Ashworth, Marina Granovskaia, Antero Henrique. All either available, [supposedly] retired or moved jobs this year and none signed up or even seemingly discussed by United. When the decision-makers at the club appoint someone to make decisions for them - at least in terms of on-pitch, recruitment and strategy - then regeneration can potentially begin. Some guy called Ralf Rangnick used to be good at this job, too. The squad mentality is damaged beyond repair in many cases, even if on a technical level they are outrageously good players. Hit the reset button.

Lawrence Ostlere: A viral Gary Neville rant persuades the Glazers to sell to a benevolent billionaire or gulf state. They appoint a world-class sporting director who implements a five-year plan investing in hungry young players who retain their market value. Overpaid underperformers are sold cheaply to get them out of the dressing room and off the wage bill, but Marcus Rashford is revitalised and starts his own cryptocurrency. Erik ten Hag is given time, supported by an elite recruitment team who prioritise one or two key additions each window. Debt repayments are now invested in the stadium and training facilities.

Alex Pattle: Give Erik ten Hag time. On paper, he’s probably their most sensible appointment since the takeover (I know, football clubs aren’t saved in 100 words or less on paper... or maybe they are actually?). You have to give him a few seasons and numerous transfer windows to make the right signings, and some wrong ones. A competent director of football would help. Also, forget the pretence that United are still a ‘big club’ on the pitch, and be patient. The shorter answer would be ‘sell the club’, but the owners are the problem and you don’t fire yourself, do you?

Jack Rathborn: Short term? Hand Erik ten Hag the power to make an example of somebody, conveniently Cristiano Ronaldo would oblige, but Harry Maguire might also work. Sacrificing one of many underperforming, overpaid stars would create space and fair opportunities in the squad while outlining clear standards to uphold. For too long now those on the field have routinely recognised it’s not been good enough. Ten Hag should be afforded the chance to insert repurcussions. Medium to long term? Give him the sporting director to compliment an overriding idea to at least observe progress, even throughout inconsistent results, on the pitch.