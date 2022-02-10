Manchester United announce Tezos as new training kit sponsor in multi-year deal

Manchester United have announced tech company Tezos as their new training kit sponsor in a multi-year deal.

The Old Trafford giants have been without a training apparel sponsorship since their partnership with Aon came to an end last season.

The deal with Tezos is reportedly worth in excess of £20m per year and also sees them become United’s official blockchain partner. It does not include the training ground naming rights.

Victoria Timpson, chief executive of alliances and partnerships at United, said: “This is a hugely exciting partnership for Manchester United because it aligns us with one of the most advanced, reliable and sustainable blockchains in an area of technology which promises to truly revolutionise the way that everyone, including the club and our fans, can interact.

“We are especially pleased to be partnering with one of the most eco-friendly blockchains, using technology that is energy-efficient, limits carbon emissions and lowers costs, consistent with the club’s wider efforts to promote environmental sustainability.

“Partnerships are at the core of our strength as a club, supporting the drive for success on the pitch, and we are delighted to welcome Tezos as the latest industry leader to join our family of partners.”