Manchester United are spending £50m on modernising their Carrington training complex to create what they believe will be a world-class football facility.

The Manchester-born architect Lord Norman Foster will lead the project, which is funded by part of the $300m Sir Jim Ratcliffe promised to pay from his own funds to improve the infrastructure of the club as part of the deal when he became a co-owner.

Work will begin next week and is expected to last for the whole of the 2024-25 season. United’s teams will continue to train at Carrington throughout the campaign, while the refurbishment follows the opening of the £10m state-of-the-art women’s and academy building last summer.

The practice Foster + Partners was also responsible for the redesign of Wembley Stadium and the 2022 World Cup final venue, Lusail in Qatar.

Ratcliffe said: “We want to create a world class environment for our teams to win. When we conducted a thorough review of the Carrington training facilities and met with our men’s first team players, it was clear the standards had fallen below some of our peers. This project will ensure Manchester United’s training ground is once more renovated to the highest standards.

“Lord Foster, a fellow Mancunian, has brought some great inspiration to the design, in conjunction with the Manchester United team and we look forward to seeing the improvement to the facilities but most importantly on the pitch.”

Lord Foster said: “We are delighted to lead the renewal of Manchester United’s training facility in Carrington. Our aim is to modernise and revitalise the building as a catalyst for future footballing success, creating spaces that inspire a culture of collaboration, unity and belonging.

“As a proud Mancunian, it is a particular honour for me to see Foster + Partners given this responsibility and we will ensure that our design captures the spirit of industry, grit and ambition that exemplifies both Manchester and Manchester United.”