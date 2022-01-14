Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.

Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.

The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.

Rangnick is having to contend with a large, bloated squad, with several players eyeing up moves elsewhere due to a lack of opportunities, but is mindful that United are still fighting on three fronts with league, cup and European commitments.

On Henderson, Rangnick said: "I told him I would like him to stay because he is a fantastic goalkeeper, in training yesterday he had another couple of fantastic saves. I really like to have him on board as one of three top goalkeepers that we have.

"I can fully understand he wants to play. He's at an age where as a goalkeeper you should regularly play but on the other hand we are in three competitions and therefore we need the two and three goalkeepers we have right now.

"I told him I can understand his desire to get regular game-time as a number one elsewhere in the Premier League.

"It's the same situation as it is with Dean," Rangnick added on Van de Beek.

"He's always performing at a high level in training. With him, I had a conversation with him after training two weeks ago exactly about that and I advised him to stay until the end of the season.

"And then, of course, with the World Cup coming up in the winter, he wants to play in the World Cup for his country. Louis van Gaal told him in order to be a regular starter in the World Cup he has to play for his team.

"I can understand his wish and desire to play. On the other hand, we have a lot of competition in our squad exactly in those positions."