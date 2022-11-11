Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erik ten Hag has said he wants to sign another top-class striker to ensure Manchester United do not miss out on Champions League football and has hinted that he sees Anthony Martial as his first-choice centre-forward in his current squad.

Martial scored in United’s 4-2 Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa on Thursday but it was only the Frenchman’s second start in an injury-hit season.

And manager Ten Hag, who has also used both Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo as a centre forward, hinted the record scorer in footballing history is now third in line to operate as the No9.

Ten Hag lamented the fact he has been unable to call upon Martial for much of the campaign, which he feels could cost United a top-four finish, saying: “The availability of the players is a concern for us. We had so many games, like [the 0-0 draw against] Newcastle United, [when] Marcus Rashford [was] ill. We had to play some other games where we have to improvise to construct a proper offensive line.

“If you can’t do that, then it’s really difficult to get into the first four, if you don’t have the players to construct a proper offensive line. We need players who are available and at the highest level in the front line.”

When asked if that meant buying someone or relying on the players United already have, he replied: “Both, but first look in the squad.”

Martial excelled in pre-season for Ten Hag and has scored four goals in only 220 minutes of football in the campaign and the former Ajax manager feels he suits his style of play.

“Definitely he plays very well in a lot of aspects of football, I’m happy with that, except his availability,” Ten Hag explained. “But we also have others and we have played with Marcus Rashford as the No9. We also have Cristiano Ronaldo, so we have more options there.

“It’s quite clear in my way of playing, I like the type that Anthony Martial is because he can hold [up] the ball, he’s a target, he can link up, he can also run behind, he has speed, he can finish and he’s a good presser.

“I’m so happy he’s back now and that we can manage him and that he stays fit because he is an important part of the squad.”

Donny van de Beek has started United’s last three games, his longest spell in the team in his three seasons at Old Trafford, but without making much of an impact.

The midfielder, who played for Ten Hag at Ajax, was borrowed by Everton in the January transfer window last season but the manager does not see any reason to let him leave for another short-term stint elsewhere as he challenged Van de Beek to either prove himself at United or to go for good.

He added: “I don’t think the loan makes sense. It’s either he fights and proves himself in this environment or he goes, but for me, there is still a way for him.”

Bruno Fernandes remains United’s regular No10 and Ten Hag feels it will be tough for Van de Beek to earn a place, saying: “But it’s not going to be easy for him because the competition there is really strong.”