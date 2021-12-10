Manchester United forward Anthony Martial wants to leave in January transfer window, says agent

Martial has only made four starts this season and is yet to feature under Ralf Rangnick

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Friday 10 December 2021 14:22
<p>Manchester United forward Anthony Martial</p>

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Anthony Martial’s agent has revealed that the Manchester United striker is unhappy and wishes to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Martial, who became the most expensive teenage player in the world upon joining United in a deal worth up to £55m in 2015, has only made four starts this season.

The 26-year-old gradually fell out of favour under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is yet to appear for his interim replacement Ralf Rangnick due to injury.

Philippe Lamboley, Martial's agent, said that his client is looking to leave United in the upcoming January transfer window in search of regular first team football.

"Anthony wishes to leave the club in January," he told Sky Sports. "He just needs to play. He doesn't want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon."

Martial's current United contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, with the option of another year.

The France international was denied a role in Rangnick's first game in charge, last Sunday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, after picking up a knee injury in training.

Martial is not expected to be fit for Saturday's Premier League trip to Norwich City, with Rangnick hopeful to have him back in training next week.

"Anthony trained with us on Saturday in the final session before the Crystal Palace game," the United interim manager said on Tuesday.

"Half an hour after training, the doctor and the medical department informed me he has some pain on his knee.

"We had a meeting together with the doctor, the medical department and Anthony and we agreed he should try to recover from that. It's not a fresh injury, it's symptoms he had in the past already.

"We need to make sure he is reducing the amount of pain in the next couple of days and, hopefully, have him back next week."

