Manchester United progressing in Antony transfer negotiations with Ajax

Manchester United are making progress in negotiations with Ajax for Antony, their priority transfer target in the final days of the window.

United saw a €90m bid rejected by Ajax on Friday, which prompted the 22-year-old winger to go public with his desire to leave.

Ajax are holding out for a fee closer to €100m for a player who Erik ten Hag identified early this summer as his preferred addition to United’s attack.

Despite Friday’s rejected bid and Ajax’s hardline stance, talks between the two clubs continue and are understood to be progressing, with confidence that a deal can be struck.

United retain an interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo but Antony is viewed as Ten Hag’s first-choice to reinforce his forward line.

Antony missed Ajax’s 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam last weekend and has been left out of the squad for Sunday’s Eredivisie clash against Utrecht as he attempts to force through a move to Old Trafford.

The Brazil international is eager to join United and publicly called upon Ajax to allow him to leave in an interview with journalist Fabrizio Romano on Friday.

“During the window months, meetings continued and I also received a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal. I made it clear once again: I want to leave,” he said.

“I’m not asking Ajax to release me, I’m asking Ajax to sell me with the highest bid ever for Eredivisie player. I’ve been insisting on this theme since February so that the club could rebuild the team with peace of mind.”