Manchester United are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his attacking options.

United are yet to hold talks with either Gakpo’s representatives or PSV but their interest in the player is known.

The 23-year-old becomes the latest name to be linked with Old Trafford as Ten Hag seeks to strengthen his squad in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Gakpo is a right-footed winger who has predominantly played on the left for PSV, who are managed by former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Netherlands international is expected to be involved in PSV's Champions League third qualifying round against Monaco later this evening.

If PSV progress, they will face either Rangers or Union Saint Galloise in the final play-off round.

Reports in Holland suggest that the Eredivsie club will only listen to offers for Gakpo once they learn which European competition they will be playing in this season, with offers of no less than €40m (£33.8m) considered.

If United choose to firm up their interest, Gakpo would represent yet another Eredivisie-based signing under Ten Hag, following the arrivals of Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez from Feyenoord and Ajax respectively.

Christian Eriksen, United's other summer arrival, is a former Ajax player who also trained with the club last season while recovering from heart surgery.

United ended their pursuit of Marko Arnautovic on Monday following a fan backlash over the potential signing of the Bologna forward.

Arnautovic had emerged as a surprise target amid uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford and a lack of options up front following a hamstring injury to Anthony Martial.