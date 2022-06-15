Frenkie de Jong addresses Manchester United transfer talk

The Barcelona midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford

Sports Staff
Wednesday 15 June 2022 12:05
Comments
Man United Confirm Pogba Departure As De Jong Pursuit Hots Up

Frenkie de Jong says he is “flattered” by interest from Manchester United but insists he “feels fine” at Barcelona amid speculation that he could be set to swap the Nou Camp for Old Trafford this summer.

United are continuing to monitor De Jong’s situation after reports in Spain suggested that Barcelona would be open to listening to offers for the 25-year-old central midfielder.

De Jong played under new United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax prior to the Netherlands international moving to Barcelona in a £65m deal in 2019 but the Premier League club have been warned that his signing would be difficult after failing to qualify for the Champions League last season.

De Jong was asked about United’s interest following the Netherlands’ win over Wales on Tuesday and was consistent with previous comments that he is happy at Barcelona and wishes to stay at the club.

“You’re always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player,” De Jong said. “I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment and I feel fine there, so no news.”

Recommended

United are looking to bolster their midfield options this summer after the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic while De Jong has two years remaining on his Barcelona contract.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in