Manchester United ‘target Ajax defender Jurrien Timber’ to begin Erik ten Hag rebuild

Talks are reported to be ongoing between the clubs over the 20-year-old Holland international.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 18 May 2022 07:18
Jurrien Timber in action for Ajax (Peter Dejong/AP)
What the papers say

Manchester United are targeting Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, according to the Daily Mirror. Talks are reported to be ongoing between the clubs over the 20-year-old Holland international.

The same paper reports West Ham have shown interest in 24-year-old Watford and Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis. Given Watford’s relegation, Dennis could well be keen on a deal to keep him in the Premier League.

Arsenal are prioritising signing a striker in the summer,  according to the Daily Telegraph. One man the paper has linked them to is 25-year-old Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Jesus has been linked with Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Meanwhile, Barcelona are hoping Mikel Arteta reignites his interest in Samuel Umtiti at the end of the season as they’ve decided to let the 28-year-old go, according to the Daily Star.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Nemanja Matic: Roma want to secure the 33-year-old midfielder in the summer when his contract at Manchester United ends, according to Italian publication Calciomercato.

James Tarkowski: 90min reports the England centre-back will leave Burnley in the summer and may move to Newcastle.

