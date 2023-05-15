Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel - despite ongoing contract talks with David de Gea.

While Erik ten Hag wants the Spanish goalkeeper to stay, the Dutch coach is also intent on creating competition and ensuring he has different tactical options.

Kobel is one of those who fits the profile required, especially given his ability with his feet, something that has been an issue for De Gea this season.

Dortmund, aware of long-standing interest from a number of clubs, including Chelsea, are intent on offering Kobel a new deal themselves.

The Switzerland international’s current contract runs until 2026 but has established himself as one of the leading goalkeepers in the Bundesliga this season, and among the most promising in the game.

While the 25-year-old did make headlines following a high-profile error in Dortmund’s showdown with Bayern Munich, he is seen as having been influential to a first proper title challenge in years.