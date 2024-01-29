Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the club paving the way for a new era at Old Trafford, Manchester United could yet be on the lookout for additions at the end of the January transfer window.

Erik ten Hag’s side have slipped away from the chase for a top-four place and look in need of a boost to the Dutchman’s options, despite a significant number of arrivals over the last couple of years.

Defensively, the reliance on Jonny Evans and occasional deployment of Luke Shaw centrally suggest a centre-half might be a wise signing, while Jadon Sancho departure on loan could free up a place for a new winger.

Here are some of the latest Manchester United transfer rumours.

Martin Braithwaite

Manchester United are one of a number of clubs considering a late January move for Espanyol’s Martin Braithwaite.

The 32-year-old is enjoying a bright season in the Spanish second tier, with 11 goals, and he is available for £6m thanks to a release clause in his contract, according to The Sun. The Danish striker would add competition for Rasmus Hojlund in an area of the pitch where United are lacking depth.

Martin Braithwaite is a Denmark international (AP)

Joshua Zirkzee

United and Arsenal are both said to be interested in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport. The paper reports that both clubs are considering the £34m price tag set by Zirkzee’s club, after the imposing 22-year-old Dutch striker scored nine goals so far this season.

Ronald Araujo

Barcelona defender Araujo, primarily a centre-back but also comfortable on the right, has established himself as a key figure in the Catalan city, and at 24 appears to still have developing to do. He would not come cheap - Sky Germany have quoted a possible fee of around £70m, but suggest that Manchester United have made an enquiry.

A deal might be more likely in the summer.

Matthijs de Ligt

Another possible defensive target is De Ligt, who worked under Erik ten Hag with Ajax before joining Juventus in 2019. Now of Bayern Munich, the Dutchman has been out of favour this season and German outlet BILD has reported tension between the centre-back and manager Thomas Tuchel.

A knee injury suffered during a training camp in Portugal is not thought to be serious.

Michael Olise

Michael Olise is a wanted man (Action Images via Reuters)

Crystal Palace youngster Olise is regarded as one of the Premier League’s most promising players, with the ability to play across an attacking midfield three. The France Under-21 international was heavily linked with Chelsea last summer before signing a new four-year deal.

ESPN report that Manchester United have discussed a summer move which could see Aaron Wan-Bissaka go the other way. The right-back was signed from the south London club for a significant fee in 2019.