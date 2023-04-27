Transfer news: United look to trigger Dominik Livakovic’s £8.9m clause

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Manchester United are looking to trigger Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic‘s £8.9million buyout clause, according to the Daily Mail via Sportske Jutarnji. The Croatian club are reluctant to pay the 28-year-old an annual salary of £1.1million – which could also influence a move to Old Trafford.

The Telegraph reports that Mauricio Pochettino is not using an agent as he negotiates the finer points of his appointment as Chelsea’s next head coach. The 51-year-old is on the brink of becoming the permanent successor to Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

In more Blues news, the club will meet Inter Milan next week to discuss the future of striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, and the potential signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, Evening Standard says. Lukaku is due to return to Chelsea at the end of the season following his loan spell at Inter.

And the Daily Express reports via Sport Mediaset that Liverpool could blow a huge chunk of their summer transfer budget on Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella, 26. This is despite the club already ruling out the prospect of signing Jude Bellingham due to Borussia Dortmund’s massive asking price.

Raphinha: Spanish outlet AS says Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are all interested in the 26-year-old Brazil forward, who Barcelona may be willing to offload to free up finances to re-sign Lionel Messi, 35, from Paris St Germain.

Emile Smith Rowe: Football 365 reports Aston Villa are interested in the 22-year-old Arsenal midfielder who is “disappointed” with his lack of first-team opportunities at the Gunners.