Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Manchester United will be in the market for a new, younger striker during the summer transfer window with Edinson Cavani expected to depart from Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old Cavani's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, which will leave 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo as the only recognised centre-forward in United's squad.

While Marcus Rashford has spent much of his career playing wide, Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the campaign and his future is likely to be away from Manchester.

When asked whether United will require a younger striker to provide competition for Ronaldo next season, interim manager Rangnick said: "This is obvious.

"Edinson’s contract is running out in the summer, and the club needs the best possible centre forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that."

United have trailed Erling Haaland, who is believed to have a clause in his contract with Borussia Dortmund which will allow him to leave this summer for a cut-price fee of €75m.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are expected to lead the race for Haaland's signature, however, and will likely leave United to search elsewhere for their new striker.

Ronaldo's United contract runs until the summer of 2024, with the option of another year. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has struggled for consistency since his remarkable return to Old Trafford last year.

Ronaldo has scored just one non-penalty goal under Rangnick, but United's interim manager believes the responsibility of scoring goals should not only fall on his shoulders.

"It's not only about Cristiano Ronaldo. That we should score more goals, it's obvious, I think we are creating chances and opportunities in the last couple of games but just didn't score enough goals.

"This is not just an issue with Cristiano, it's also an issue with all the other players, especially with the offensive players, that we don't score enough goals.

"If you bear in mind how many chances we create, this is something that needs to get better in the next couple of weeks.

"What we played in both first halves even against Burnley, in 70 of those 90 minutes was very very very close to the game plan that we spoke about before the game and now it's about rewarding ourselves and getting the results we deserve."