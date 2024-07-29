Support truly

Manchester United look to bolster their defence and midfield with the potential signings of Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

United’s summer business was ignited by the signings of Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee from Bologne and French centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille earlier this window.

However, after strengthening his options with the addition of two young talents, Erik ten Hag is now keen to improve the balance of his side by bringing in two proven, more experienced operators.

Moroccan defender Mazraoui has been targeted as a possible replacement for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been linked with a move to Inter Milan.

According to talkSPORT, United and Bayern have agreed on a fee of between £15m and £20m for the 26-year-old to join the Reds.

A move to Old Trafford would also signify the former Ajax defender’s debut season in the Premier League, after amassing 38 appearances in Germany from when he joined Bundesliga juggernauts back in 2022.

Elsewhere, United have partially turned their attention away from Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte and, instead, are looking to sign Zubimendi for a reported fee of around £50m, according to Spanish newspaper El Nacional.

While Ugarte remains a target, United are yet to make an offer that meets Sociedad’s valuation of £60m for the Uruguay international.

In a deal worth up to £59m, Ten Hag has already splashed out on Yoro but nonetheless wants set to spend a similar amount on Zubimendi.

The 25-year-old has made 144 appearances for Sociedad as a defensive midfielder, and came on for Spain’s captain, Rodri, in the Euro 2024 final against England.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi could be making a move to Old Trafford this summer. ( EPA )

Joao Neves, a highly touted Portuguese midfielder, is another name that has been linked with United.

However, the 19-year-old, who currently plays for Benfica, is in high demand among European heavyweights, as PSG and Arsenal have also expressed an interest in signing the youngster.

But with a release clause in excess of £100m, one has to question whether a move to the Premier League is realistic.

Youssouf Fofana, a seemingly more affordable option, could be the ideal replacement for Casemiro, who is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

There is no shortage of interest for the Frenchman, though, with both AC Milan and West Ham having reportedly submitted bids to sign the midfielder from AS Monaco.