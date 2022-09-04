Jump to content
Manchester United v Arsenal team news: Antony starts as Oleksandr Zinchenko returns

€100m signing from Ajax makes full debut

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Sunday 04 September 2022 15:39
Manchester United winger Antony

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Antony has been handed his full Manchester United debut in Erik ten Hag's starting line-up to face Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The €100m signing from Ajax replaces Anthony Elanga in the only change from Thursday's 1-0 win at Leicester City.

Casemiro is still waiting for his first start and remains among the substitutes, as do Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.

Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard retain their places for Arsenal despite picking up knocks in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in midweek.

Oleksandr Zinchenko returns to the starting line-up after recovering from a knee injury which has kept him out for the past two games.

Anthony Martial remains unavailable with an Achilles issue, while Reiss Nelson, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are sidelined for the visitors.

Line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

Substitutes: Dubravka, Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Sambi, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Substitutes: Turner, Tomiyasu, Cedric, holding, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Marquinhos, Nketiah.

