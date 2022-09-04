Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Antony has been handed his full Manchester United debut in Erik ten Hag's starting line-up to face Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The €100m signing from Ajax replaces Anthony Elanga in the only change from Thursday's 1-0 win at Leicester City.

Casemiro is still waiting for his first start and remains among the substitutes, as do Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.

Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard retain their places for Arsenal despite picking up knocks in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in midweek.

Oleksandr Zinchenko returns to the starting line-up after recovering from a knee injury which has kept him out for the past two games.

Anthony Martial remains unavailable with an Achilles issue, while Reiss Nelson, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are sidelined for the visitors.

Line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

Substitutes: Dubravka, Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Sambi, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Substitutes: Turner, Tomiyasu, Cedric, holding, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Marquinhos, Nketiah.