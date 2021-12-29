Victor Lindelof hoping for swift return after positive Covid test

The Swedish defender struggled with breathing difficulties at Norwich and has now contracted Covid-19

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 29 December 2021 18:15
Comments
211229 Terrierman Appears To Taunt Sabs With Fox's Carcass

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has provided an update on his health and revealed he hopes to be “back with the guys” soon.

The Swedish international has not played for the Red Devils since the 1-0 win at Norwich on December 11, a match where he had to be replaced in the second half due to breathing difficulties.

A subsequent Covid-19 outbreak at Old Trafford saw United have an enforced 16-day break before they returned to Premier League action with a 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday, but Lindelof was absent from the squad.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the defender had tested positive for coronavirus but the 27-year-old is in good spirits despite currently self-isolating at his home.

Recommended

Lindelof, in an update on his Instagram story on Wednesday, said: “Hi everyone, I just wanted to check in real quick and first of all say thank you for all your messages in these past couple of weeks and obviously the past couple of days as well.

“I’ve seen it so I just wanted to say that I really appreciate it, so thank you so much for that.

At the moment, I’m just home. I feel fine so hopefully I can be back with the guys soon.

Victor Lindelof

“At the moment, I’m just home. I feel fine so hopefully I can be back with the guys soon.”

Lindelof was given a heart monitor after his substitution at Carrow Road but United confirmed he had “recovered well from the episode” during a statement on Monday which revealed the centre-back had now contracted Covid-19.

He will remain unavailable for Thursday’s home fixture with Burnley.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in