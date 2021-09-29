Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before kick-off (Reuters)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping his Manchester United side can overturn recent poor form with Villarreal the visitors to Old Trafford in Champions League action.

The pair meet in a rematch of the Europa League final in May, a fixture decided by an elongated penalty shootout that eventually fell the Spanish club’s way after Geronimo Rulli kept out opposite number David De Gea’s spot kick. Manchester United began their Champions League campaign with a surprise defeat to Young Boys in Switzerland, a fixture in which Aaron Wan-Bissaka was dismissed.

After back-to-back home defeats to West Ham and Aston Villa, Solskjaer can ill-afford another slip up in front of a crowd that will demand success after a summer of investment. Unai Emery has established himself as something of a Europa League specialist but will bring a well-organised Villarreal team to Manchester.

The 2006 Champions League semi-finalists kept Real Madrid at bay on Saturday to secure a 0-0 draw at the Santiago Bernabéu. Their first Group F fixture was an entertaining affair against Atalanta that finished 2-2, though the Spanish side had their own man sent off in the fixture, with substitute Francis Coquelin twice cautioned soon after joining affairs and thus also suspended for this game.

Follow live updates below as Manchester United take on Villarreal at Old Trafford…