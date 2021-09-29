Manchester United vs Villarreal LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The Red Devils aim to earn their first points of the campaign after defeat to Young Boys in the opener
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping his Manchester United side can overturn recent poor form with Villarreal the visitors to Old Trafford in Champions League action.
The pair meet in a rematch of the Europa League final in May, a fixture decided by an elongated penalty shootout that eventually fell the Spanish club’s way after Geronimo Rulli kept out opposite number David De Gea’s spot kick. Manchester United began their Champions League campaign with a surprise defeat to Young Boys in Switzerland, a fixture in which Aaron Wan-Bissaka was dismissed.
After back-to-back home defeats to West Ham and Aston Villa, Solskjaer can ill-afford another slip up in front of a crowd that will demand success after a summer of investment. Unai Emery has established himself as something of a Europa League specialist but will bring a well-organised Villarreal team to Manchester.
The 2006 Champions League semi-finalists kept Real Madrid at bay on Saturday to secure a 0-0 draw at the Santiago Bernabéu. Their first Group F fixture was an entertaining affair against Atalanta that finished 2-2, though the Spanish side had their own man sent off in the fixture, with substitute Francis Coquelin twice cautioned soon after joining affairs and thus also suspended for this game.
Follow live updates below as Manchester United take on Villarreal at Old Trafford…
Atalanta beat Young Boys
Atalanta have beaten Young Boys 1-0 in the other Group F match of the evening. The Italian side are now top of the table with four points from two games.
That means Manchester United can move up to second if they win tonight. Lose though and they’ll be four points adrift with four games to play.
Solskjaer explains team changes
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained why he made the changes to his starting XI saying Luke Shaw is not fit to play and that Jadon Sancho is ready for tonight’s clash. He said:
“Alex [Telles] and Diogo [Dalot] have been waiting for their chance so they have got it now. That is what they always train for and they are ready. Luke [Shaw] has not trained since Saturday.
“Jadon [Sancho] has had his chances and we are building him up. Against Young Boys, we got a sending off early and that was the choice we made [to take him off]. On Saturday, there were two injuries early on and we only have one more substitute strangely in England. We are the only country to do that. Anyway, Jadon is ready.
“We pick the players who we think are going to play well together, we have a couple of injuries at the back and we have put a team together that we think is going to cause problems to Villarreal and we also know we have to defend.”
Ghosts of Gdansk still haunting Manchester United ahead of Villarreal rematch
The Europa League final was supposed to crown a long campaign of steady progress at Manchester United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first piece of silverware. Instead, Villarreal’s win by way of a 22-kick penalty shoot-out sucked the air out of the entire season, raising familiar issues and posing familiar questions.
Solskjaer wasted no time in attempting to put things right after that final, getting back to work the very next morning. The United manager knew how the manner of the defeat could sink the optimism steadily built up over the campaign. Fortunately, through purposeful spending in the transfer market and some decent early results, it was salvaged.
Solskjaer on Villarreal
Man Utd vs Villarreal
Victory this evening will throw Manchester United back into the mix in Group F. On matchday one the Red Devils lost to Young Boys but the Swiss side are currently losing to Atalanta in the early kick off.
Villarreal will be a tough opponent though. They’ve never lost at Old Trafford and are unbeaten in their last four games.
Is Solskjaer under increased pressure?
Part of the problem for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is that there is an over-reaction to every Manchester United win and also every defeat.
United started the season in good form moving swiftly to the top of the Premier League table before stumbling in recent games. They’ve lost three of their last four outings including back-to-back home defeats to West Ham in the Carabao Cup and Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Expectations are so high that when they don’t perform there is always going to be a backlash.
Another loss for the Red Devils tonight will leave the club on the verge of another Champions League group stage exit under Solskjaer, something he’ll desperately want to avoid.
Manchester United ‘don’t play well enough as a team to win the title’, claims Gary Neville
Gary Neville has said that Manchester United do not currently play well enough as a team to challenge for the Premier League title.
Despite a summer of heavy investment at Old Trafford, the club have lost successive home games, following Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham with a league defeat to Aston Villa.
Man Utd vs Villarreal
Those of you hoping for lots of action this evening may have to temper your expectations.
Manchester United and Villarreal have met five times and each game has finished in a draw. The first four meetings between the teams all came in the Champions League group stages and all four matches finished in 0-0 draws.
The most recent and unforgettable clash between the sides came in last season’s Europa League final. The match ended 1-1 after extra-time before Villarreal won 11-10 on penalties. David De Gea missing the crucial spot kick for United.
Record breaker
Ronaldo starts for Manchester United tonight. The forward makes a record 178th appearance in the Champions League (group stage to final), moving ahead of Iker Casillas.
Man Utd vs Villarreal - Team changes
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes four changes to the team that started against Aston Villa in the Premier League last time out.
Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw picked up injuries in that game and are replaced with Victor Lindelof and Alex Telles. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is serving a two-match ban for a red card against Young Boys on matchday one so Diogo Dalot comes in at right-back.
The final change sees Fred out and Jadon Sancho in meaning Paul Pogba will likely partner Scott McTominay in central midfield.
