Manchester United vs Villarreal LIVE: Europa League final team news, line-ups and more tonight
United go looking for their first trophy in four years as they face Spanish opposition in Gdansk
Manchester United face Villarreal in the Europa League final on Thursday, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping to land his first trophy as the Red Devils’ manager.
Solskjaer goes head-to-head with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who has already won this competition with Sevilla on no fewer than three occasions.
United ended the Premier League second in the table, while Villarreal placed only seventh in LaLiga - so winning here is their route not only to silverware, but also to the Champions League.
After a host of near-misses and semi-finals in recent years, United will be hoping to finally end a four-year wait for a trophy - the last occasion being when they won the Europa League in 2017. They will have to do it without captain Harry Maguire, however, who is sidelined through injury.
Forward Mason Greenwood says the club must end their trophy “drought” to get back to their ways of old.
“We’ve not had any for a few years. To be a part of the team that actually does win a piece of silverware will be a good feeling,” he said.
“When you come and you’re in the academy, there’s pictures and photos on the walls of them back in the day winning the Champions League, the Premier Leagues, the FA Cups and that’s what it’s all about, really, for a football club. If you want to be the best football club in the world or in the country you’ve got to bring home the silverware and that’s something United have done over many years.”
Follow our live coverage of Manchester United against Villarreal in the Europa League final live below.
Villarreal: Road to Gdansk
Unai Emery’s side are unbeaten in the Europa League this season, scoring 28 goals and conceding eight in 14 matches so far.
After coasting through from a group that contained Maccabi Tel Aviv, Qarabag and Turkish side Sivasspor, the Spaniard’s progressed past Red Bull Salzburg and Dynamo Kiev to reach the last eight.
They beat Dinamo Zagreb in the quarter-finals, who had knocked out Tottenham in the previous round, to set up a meeting with Arsenal in the semi-finals.
A 2-1 home win against 10-man Arsenal gave Villarreal the advantage ahead of the return leg, where Emery’s side secured a 0-0 draw to reach the final.
The result was a sweet one for Emery, who defeated the club who had given him the sack the previous season to reach his fifth Europa League final, and the first in the club’s history.
Another memorable 26 May?
It’s a date that will forever be etched in Manchester United history. Exactly 22 years ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored the winner in added time to defeat Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in Barcelona and complete the treble.
22 years later, Solskjaer is in the managerial hotseat and has the opportunity to win his first trophy as United boss when they take on Villarreal in Gdansk.
Manchester United vs Villarreal
Manchester United vs Villarreal
Manchester United vs Villarreal
Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the Europa League final, as Manchester United face Villarreal.
