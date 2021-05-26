✕ Close Watch live as Ole Gunnar Solskjær holds press conference ahead of the Europa League

Manchester United face Villarreal in the Europa League final on Thursday, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping to land his first trophy as the Red Devils’ manager.

Solskjaer goes head-to-head with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who has already won this competition with Sevilla on no fewer than three occasions.

United ended the Premier League second in the table, while Villarreal placed only seventh in LaLiga - so winning here is their route not only to silverware, but also to the Champions League.

After a host of near-misses and semi-finals in recent years, United will be hoping to finally end a four-year wait for a trophy - the last occasion being when they won the Europa League in 2017. They will have to do it without captain Harry Maguire, however, who is sidelined through injury.

Forward Mason Greenwood says the club must end their trophy “drought” to get back to their ways of old.

“We’ve not had any for a few years. To be a part of the team that actually does win a piece of silverware will be a good feeling,” he said.

“When you come and you’re in the academy, there’s pictures and photos on the walls of them back in the day winning the Champions League, the Premier Leagues, the FA Cups and that’s what it’s all about, really, for a football club. If you want to be the best football club in the world or in the country you’ve got to bring home the silverware and that’s something United have done over many years.”

Follow our live coverage of Manchester United against Villarreal in the Europa League final live below.

READ MORE: