Michael Carrick stressed that winning his first game as Manchester United caretaker manager was for "the club and the players" despite criticism from his former team-mate Paul Scholes of him and his fellow coaching staff.

Carrick was in charge for the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure on Sunday and secured progression to the Champions League knockout stages through late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

The former United midfielder served as one of Solskjaer's assistant coaches alongside Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna, who have also been kept on following the Norwegian's dismissal amid a dismal run of form.

Scholes questioned that decision before kick-off at El Madrigal, telling BT Sport: "I would be embarrassed being on the staff now, they all should have gone, sacked or gone off their own back. They have let the club down as much as Ole has."

Scholes' criticism of United's backroom staff came amid several members of the first team squad being unhappy with the level of coaching during Solskjaer's final months in charge.

Carrick was asked whether he had taken particular satisfaction from the victory given recent questions regarding him and his colleagues, but deflected the criticism from Scholes and elsewhere.

“It's not an important result for me. It’s for the club and the players. Tonight isn’t about me by any stretch, it’s been an emotional few days.

"The first person I spoke to when it all happened and Ed asked me to do the role was Ole to see what he thought about it. I thought that was the right thing to do.

"I have a responsibility to be here and manage the team and I take great pride in that.

"It wasn’t about me, it was about getting through, when you get to this stage in the group it can swing both ways. It was vital we came here and got the right results."