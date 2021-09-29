Villarreal will aim to replicate their Europa League final win over Manchester United when they face one another in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Unai Emery’s side defeated United on penalties to claim the title in May and the boss reacted to the Red Devils losing their league opener against Young Boys.

He said: “This group gets complicated with Young Boys beating Manchester United. I wouldn’t rule out a surprise, because I’ve already experienced them in the Champions League and in the Europa League.

“Teams in Europe have a touch more motivation. Young Boys are group leaders, and Man United, who are the favourites, are last.

“Atalanta and Villarreal are there, fighting for our space. Every game played makes it that little bit harder.”

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday, 29 September at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 3 with coverage starting at 7.15pm. Subscribers will also be able to stream the game on the app and website.

Team news

For United, Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo remain out through injury. Harry Maguire is out while Luke Shaw took a knock in their defeat to Aston Villa. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is suspended.

For Villarreal, Gerard Moreno remains injured and Dani Raba, Samuel Chukwueze and Juan Foyth are in doubt for the fixture. Francis Coquelin will also not feature as he is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

United: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo

Villarreal: Rulli; Estupinan, Torres, Albiol, Pedraza; Pino, Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros; Dia, Alcacer

Odds

United - 4/9

Draw - 17/5

Villarreal - 11/2

Prediction

Solskjaer won’t make the same mistake twice against Villarreal and United will be dogged after losing their opener to Young Boys. The Spanish side will present a challenge but United will come out on top. United 1-0 Villarreal.