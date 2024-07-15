Manchester United sell young defender to Spanish side Villarreal

Support truly

Manchester United have sold defender Willy Kambwala to Villarreal for a sum rising to €11.5m.

United will make an initial €5.5m for the 19-year-old, with a potential €6m in add-ons and they have a sizeable sell-on clause.

They also possess a buy-back option for the centre-back, who had one year left on his deal at Old Trafford and who had rejected a new deal.

Kambwala, who made 10 appearances for the club, becomes the second French centre-back to leave United this summer after they released Raphael Varane.

It continues the overhaul in the middle of the defence with United making two bids for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and in talks with Bayern Munich about Matthijs de Ligt as they look to make at least one signing and potentially two. In addition, they have given Jonny Evans and new one-year contract.

Willy Kambwala made just 10 appearances in his first season at Manchester United ( Manchester United via Getty Imag )

United also believe it is vital that they get better at selling youth-team products and fringe players who they do not expect to become first-team regulars. Kambwala joins Alvaro Fernandez, who moved to Benfica, in that category.

Kambwala’s sale will help fund United’s summer transfer business after they made their first signing of the close-season by bringing in forward Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

The club said on X: “Willy Kambwala fought for his dream, and he lived it.

“The defender joins Villarreal with nothing but our best wishes for the future”

Kambwala made his senior debut aged 19, away at West Ham, and played a key part in the centre of defence during the 2-2 Premier League draw against Liverpool at Anfield in April.

His last appearance for the club came off the bench against Arsenal in May, when he was brought on in the 75th minute.