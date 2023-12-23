Forget a lack of skill – Man United have a much bigger problem after West Ham defeat

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

By the full-time whistle, there was barely a soul left in the lower portion of the away end; a feeling all too familiar for fans of the once mighty Manchester United, following an astonishing 13th defeat of the season. That, would you believe, is more than the entirety of last season. But Erik Ten Hag’s pain – and, blimey, has he felt some pain in the last four months – was David Moyes’ gain two days before Christmas Day as West Ham ascended into the top six against a Man Utd side seemingly forever descending into a cesspit of doom this season.

Ten Hag’s side can simply have no complaints. None at all. The visitors were the fresher side on paper after a week off, but were uninspiring and ineffective throughout. A point to prove? Apparently not.

Meek and fruitless on the ball, apathetic and half-hearted off the ball, it is now one win from seven in all competitions. The last four have produced a grand total of zero goals and when they welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Boxing Day, they will be a bleak eighth in the table.

As for West Ham, they sent their fans home joyous for the festive season. For 72 minutes, this was a game of nothingness and, in both camps, it looked somewhat bleak. But in what was essentially the first real moment of quality in the entire match, West Ham’s man-of-the-moment Jarrod Bowen exchanged a sublime one-two with Lucas Paqueta before a fortuitous rebound off Andre Onana sent the ball into the net.

Mohammed Kudus sealed the points not long after, following Man Utd teenager Kobbie Mainoo’s error in midfield, and with that it sent West Ham leapfrogging their opponents up into the European places once again.

The 55,000-strong home support certainly trudged down to Stratford station happier than they started. And much happier than halfway through this contest, in fact. Because this was a drab Saturday lunchtime start to a football match if ever there was one. It could be forgiven on one side, with the Hammers in action in midweek, but Man Utd’s slow-moving pattern of play after six days off left plenty to be desired. And plenty for Erik ten Hag to ponder on the journey back up to the north-west.

A careless pass straight out of play from an unpressurised Jonny Evans in the first five minutes set the tone for an excruciatingly laborious pattern to emerge: Man United, with the majority of the ball, refusing to crank it up beyond first gear with West Ham more than content to stay rigid in their shape after their Carabao Cup pummelling at Anfield on Wednesday.

Jarrod Bowen celebrates his opener and 11th Premier League goal of the seaosn (Getty Images)

Mohammed Kudus fires home West Ham’s second goal (Action Images via Reuters)

Ten Hag handed a debut to 19-year-old Frenchman Willy Kambwala and his partnership with Jonny Evans, 16 years his senior, was Man United’s 10th different centre-back combination of the season. Yet West Ham barely tested the new duo early on, with the groans and moans from the terraces towards the end of the first half very much telling its own story. Needless to say, when West Ham’s attacking quartet showed more impetus in the second-half, Man Utd quickly crumbled.

The Red Devils fashioned the clearest chance of the first half, however. Kudus, fresh off a brace against Wolves a week ago, gifted the ball to Antony and the Brazilian – who has now gone 19 games this season without a goal or assist – slid in Alejandro Garnarcho through on goal. The Argentine, however, only scores exquisite bicycle kicks it seems and tamely shot at Alphonse Areola, who saved comfortably with his feet.

Areola almost made a meal of Mainoo’s long-range effort late in the half but when the half-time whistle blew, it concluded 45 minutes nobody would remember in a hurry.

It is now four games without a goal for Manchester United (Getty Images)

The pressure continues to mount on Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag (Getty Images)

After the interval, the speed of play quickened – but not by much. Bowen tested Andre Onana with a firm header from James Ward-Prowse’s corner, while Hojlund came trudging off for Marcus Rashford on the hour mark. The £72m Danish striker is now 50-odd minutes away from 1,000 Premier League minutes without a goal. If there is any statistic to illustrate Ten Hag’s attacking woes, that is it.

Boy did this game need a spark – and finally it got it with 20 minutes to go. Bowen exchanged the cleanest of one-twos with Paqueta, earned his luck up against Onana with a ricochet into the net, and the Hammers were well on their way. It is Bowen’s 11th Premier League goal of the season for the irrepressible England international, who is fast becoming one of the league’s standout players.

Five minutes later, Man Utd’s impressive-thus-far midfielder Mainoo inexplicably let the ball run under his foot in the centre of the park. Pacqueta fed Kudus in on goal, who finished brilliantly with his right-foot into the bottom-corner beyond Onana.

A face of thunder was writ large on Ten Hag on the touchline; a face we have become all too accustomed to seeing now. The scale of the issues with his beleaguered United side only increase. At the full-time whistle Marcus Rashford – the great home-grown talent, what on earth has happened to him? – was notable in being the the first player down the tunnel, failing to join his team-mates in applauding those fans that remained loyal to the end.

Put bluntly, you do not do that. It is an image which, more so than any failings of skill or tactics, presents the ultimate microcosm of the lack of application and professionalism on show at Man Utd at this point in time.