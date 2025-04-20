Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United were brought back to earth after their Europa League heroics as substitute Pablo Sarabia’s sublime free-kick saw Wolves win five consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since 1970.

This Premier League encounter was never going to live up to the drama of Thursday’s jaw-dropping quarter-final clash at Old Trafford, where the Red Devils secured a 5-4 victory, and much-needed progress, against Lyon thanks to a dramatic extra-time comeback.

Ruben Amorim made five changes as United returned to action 63 hours later, including handing 20-year-old Tyler Fredricson his debut, and edged Sunday’s match until Sarabia’s superbly-struck set-piece sealed Vitor Pereira’s in-form side a 1-0 victory.

Wolves’ fourth away league win on the trot represented United’s 15th league loss of the campaign – a club record in the Premier League era.

Sarabia’s winner was the visitors’ first shot on target in a forgettable encounter, which saw Pereira’s men move level with their 14th-placed hosts on 38 points.

Before kick-off there was an eye-catching protest in front of the directors’ box from fans being moved for premium seating. ‘Tourists over fans’ read one banner, with another asking Sir Jim Ratcliffe, ‘What has the club we love turned into?’

The United co-owner was absent for Sunday’s game and did not miss much on the field, underlined by the fact it took 22 minutes for the first shot of the game.

open image in gallery Man United slipped to another defeat

That long-ranger from Wolves captain Nelson Semedo was well off-target, while United’s lack of presence in the box meant dangerous crosses from Harry Amass, making his first Old Trafford start, and Patrick Dorgu amounted to nothing.

Dan Bentley, a late change to the line-up after Jose Sa was injured in the warm-up, did not have a save to make until the 34th minute, when he tipped over a Christian Eriksen free-kick from almost 30 yards.

Kobbie Mainoo missed the target as he attempted to bend into the same goal he levelled in at the death against Lyon just before half-time, when there were more anger aimed at the directors’ box.

Frontman Rasmus Hojlund did fantastically to burst away from his man early in the second half, only for his dithering to see him halted by Toti. Semedo’s over-hit backpass moments later was a bigger threat to Wolves’ goal.

open image in gallery Fans staged a protest in front of the directors’ box

Amorim turned to Diogo Dalot, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes in search of an opener, with stretching Hojlund’s inability to get a touch on Alejandro Garnacho’s low cross at the end of a good move bringing frustrated groans.

Chido Obi, 17, replaced the misfiring striker soon after, with Fernandes leading the home side’s attempts to make the breakthrough.

Well-organised Wolves offered little, by contrast, but Eriksen’s foul on reported United target Matheus Cunha gave them a well-placed free-kick.

Sarabia had just been introduced and fantastically fired a left-footed effort past Andre Onana, to the delight of the visiting fans.

Cunha saw a shot held by Onana as Wolves sought a second, with Fernandes and Mount having efforts as Wolves completed a first league double over United since 1979-80.