Manchester United close in on Wout Weghorst as Besiktas chase replacement

The Dutch striker is keen to join Erik ten Hag’s squad but the deal is contingent on his current loan club, Besiktas, finding a replacement striker

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Tuesday 10 January 2023 19:59
<p>Wout Weghorst is nearing a move to Old Trafford on loan from Burnley </p>

Wout Weghorst is nearing a move to Old Trafford on loan from Burnley

(PA Wire)

Manchester United are moving closer to signing Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley with the deal likely to go ahead if Besiktas can sign a replacement.

The Turkish club are in talks with Vincent Aboubakar, the Cameroon captain who left Al Nassr after they signed Cristiano Ronaldo. Aboubakar’s wage demands could be a stumbling block but if he agrees to join Besiktas, Weghorst’s season-loan loan in Istanbul will be curtailed.

United and Burnley have agreed a deal in principle for the Netherlands striker to move to Old Trafford while Besiktas had said they wanted compensating as part of the agreement.

United manager Erik ten Hag had targeted another striker in the January transfer window after Ronaldo’s contract at Old Trafford was cancelled by mutual agreement.

But, with United’s budget limited after they overspent last summer, they were left looking for loans and Weghorst, who only scored twice for Burnley last season, has proved prolific in the Bundesliga for Wolfsburg, struck nine times for Besiktas and scored a World Cup brace against Argentina.

