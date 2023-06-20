Jump to content

Zidane Iqbal to leave Manchester United for FC Utrecht

The 20-year-old has made one first-team appearance as a substitute against Young Boys in the Champions League in November 2021.

Simon Peach
Tuesday 20 June 2023 18:33
Zidane Iqbal is on his way to the Eredivisie (Dave Thompson/PA)
FC Utrecht have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal, the PA news agency understands.

The homegrown 20-year-old has made one first-team appearance for the club as a substitute against Young Boys in the Champions League in November 2021.

Iqbal impressed on United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia last summer but that has not translated into chances under Erik ten Hag, despite featuring on the bench on numerous occasions.

The Iraq international is now set to move to the Netherlands after Utrecht agreed a one million euros (£850,000) deal with United.

The deal for Iqbal, who club sources believe will be well suited to Eredivisie football at this stage of his career, is understood to include a big sell-on clause but no buyback clause.

