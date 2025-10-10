Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Mansfield player who killed cyclist returns to squad after prison release

Akins served half of his 14-month sentence for causing death of a cyclist by careless or inconsiderate driving

Will Castle
Friday 10 October 2025 09:56 BST
Comments
Mansfield Town’s Lucas Akins was sentenced to 14 months in jail in April (Joe Giddens/PA)
Mansfield Town’s Lucas Akins was sentenced to 14 months in jail in April (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

Mansfield Town have confirmed forward Lucas Akins has been reintegrated into the first team squad after the player was released from his prison.

Akins, 36, was jailed for 14 months in April after causing the death of a cyclist by careless or inconsiderate driving. The incident occurred in March 2022, when Akins hit Adrian Daniel, 33, with his Mercedes G-Wagon after pulling out from a junction without stopping at the give-way sign.

Daniel died 10 days after he was hit by Akins, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Akins was released halfway through his custodial sentence, with League One club Mansfield revealing that the player has now rejoined the squad.

Mansfield Town striker Lucas Akins has been released from prison
Mansfield Town striker Lucas Akins has been released from prison (Dave Higgens/PA Wire)

“In line with principles of rehabilitation and reintegration, the club is of the view that Lucas, having served his sentence, should be afforded the opportunity to resume his professional career,” Mansfield wrote in a statement.

“Lucas has reiterated his profound remorse for the events of that day and fully recognises the enduring impact this tragedy has had on the family of Mr Daniel.

“Mansfield Town has provided support to Lucas throughout his time in custody and following the conclusion of judicial proceedings, and will continue to offer appropriate support as he returns to the first team environment.”

Mansfield also offered “sincere condolences to the family and friends” of Daniel and said their “thoughts remain with all those impacted by this tragic accident”.

Akins was included in Mansfield’s squad for the 2025/26 season but provided no comment until his jail term had been served.

The forward has previously played for Tranmere Rovers and Stevenage after coming through the youth ranks of Huddersfield Town, before spending eight years at Burton Albion, where he made over 300 appearances.

He joined Mansfield in 2022, this season scoring four goals and notching four assists in 39 games.

The club currently sit 12th in League One and face the test of Luton Town in their next league assignment on Saturday 18 October.

