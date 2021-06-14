Stephen Quinn returns to Mansfield on permanent deal

Mansfield have signed midfielder Stephen Quinn on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell last season.

The 35-year-old was a free agent after his contract with Burton expired and manager Nigel Clough wasted no time making a move.

Clough told the club website: “Once we finished last season it was a priority for us to secure Stephen’s services, once his contract with Burton had finished.

“The quality he brings us on the ball stands out at this level. His hunger and desire are evident daily, and we’re delighted to have him on board for next season.”

Quinn said: “I’ve had a great few months here on loan. It was a straightforward decision to sign permanently, no question.

“We’re a good footballing side and we have to take that into next season and produce over the course of a whole campaign.”