Manuel Akanji emerges as option for Crystal Palace to replace Marc Guehi
Guehi has been linked with a move to Liverpool after entering the final year of his contact
Crystal Palace are interested in signing Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji.
The Switzerland international was left out of City’s matchday squad ahead of Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham and will be allowed to depart the Etihad before the transfer deadline. Turkish club Galatasaray have also expressed an interest in the 30-year-old.
Crystal Palace have yet to submit a bid but are aware that captain Marc Guehi could yet depart Selhurst Park, with the England international heavily linked with Liverpool.
Manager Oliver Glasner said Palace would be in “big trouble” if they lost Guehi before their second leg of their Conference League play-off with Fredrikstad but Akanji could be a possible replacement for Guehi, who is into the final year of his contact, following that.
While Palace would be reluctant to lose another star player after Eberechi Eze’s £60m move to Arsenal, co-owner Steve Parish said the club would have to assess the situation if Guehi does not sign a new contract with the Eagles.
Akanji arrived at City in 2022 and has two years remaining on his contract. He is yet to play for Pep Guardiola’s side this season and has dropped behind Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake in the competition for places in the middle of City’s defence.
Bayer Leverkusen could also be interested in the centre-back if Arsenal sign their Ecuador international Piero Hincapie.
Ilkay Gundogan was also left out of Guardiola’s squad for the defeat to Tottenham and has been linked with a move away.
