Manuel Akanji: Manchester City chasing late move for Dortmund centre-back
The Premier League champions want cover in defence before Thursday’s deadline
Manchester City are hoping to complete the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund in a late swoop for defensive reinforcements.
Talks between the two clubs over a potential move are ongoing and progressing, though sources indicate a deal is not yet done.
The 27-year-old centre-half would provide cover and competition for Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Nathan Ake in the heart of City's defence.
Despite already having those four senior centre-backs on their books, Laporte and Ake's injury problems have left Pep Guardiola light at the back in the opening weeks of the new season.
When asked on Tuesday whether City would be active in the transfer market before Thursday's 11pm deadline, Guardiola said: “I don’t know what will happen."
Dortmund are willing to listen to offers for Akanji following the arrivals this summer of Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck from Bayern Munich and Freiburg respectively.
Akanji joined Dortmund from Basel in a €18m deal, with Liverpool also monitoring the Switzerland international at the time.
The 27-year-old is yet to make an appearance for Edin Terzic's side this season but was a regular until the end of last season under his predecessor Marco Rose.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies