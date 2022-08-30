Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City are hoping to complete the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund in a late swoop for defensive reinforcements.

Talks between the two clubs over a potential move are ongoing and progressing, though sources indicate a deal is not yet done.

The 27-year-old centre-half would provide cover and competition for Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Nathan Ake in the heart of City's defence.

Despite already having those four senior centre-backs on their books, Laporte and Ake's injury problems have left Pep Guardiola light at the back in the opening weeks of the new season.

When asked on Tuesday whether City would be active in the transfer market before Thursday's 11pm deadline, Guardiola said: “I don’t know what will happen."

Dortmund are willing to listen to offers for Akanji following the arrivals this summer of Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck from Bayern Munich and Freiburg respectively.

Akanji joined Dortmund from Basel in a €18m deal, with Liverpool also monitoring the Switzerland international at the time.

The 27-year-old is yet to make an appearance for Edin Terzic's side this season but was a regular until the end of last season under his predecessor Marco Rose.