Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man City express interest in signing Borussia Dortmund centre-half Manuel Akanji

City are looking for defensive reinforcements following injuries to Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte.

Jonathan Veal
Tuesday 30 August 2022 17:45
Manuel Akanji is wanted by Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Manuel Akanji is wanted by Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester City are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund centre-half Manuel Akanji.

City are looking for defensive reinforcements following injuries to Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte and would like to sign the 27-year-old before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

However, there is no deal yet in place, the PA news agency understands.

Could Manuel Akanji (left) be on his way to Manchester City? (PA Wire via DPA)
(PA Archive)

Boss Pep Guardiola said “I don’t know what is going to happen” when asked whether there would be any more signings before the transfer deadline on Tuesday afternoon.

Recommended

Akanji, a Switzerland international, is in the final year of his contract and is reported to be available for a fee around £15million.

The former team-mate of Erling Haaland has made over 150 appearances for Dortmund, including 36 last season.

If City can get the deal done, he would be their sixth summer signing, following the arrivals of Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Stefan Ortega.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in