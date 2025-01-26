Manuel Akanji rallies round Abdukodir Khusanov after tough Man City debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manuel Akanji rallied round team-mate Abdukodir Khusanov after a torrid start to his Manchester City career.

Khusanov, the 20-year-old centre-back signed last week from Lens, was plunged straight in at the deep end as Pep Guardiola named him in the starting line-up for Saturday’s crucial Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The Uzbekistan international endured a baptism of fire as he committed an error that led to a Chelsea goal and got booked within four minutes, but City rallied to win 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium and return to the top four.

“Obviously, it wasn’t a good start for Khusanov, but I think he recovered really well,” said fellow defender Akanji, who was City’s only fully-fit senior centre-back.

“It’s not easy to play your first match here at home against Chelsea. We tried to lift him up and I think he did well after that.

“I tried to protect him and not bring him into situations where it could be really tricky, especially against a team like Chelsea, who have so many good individual players.

“I just tried to lift him up and tell him not to think too much but to keep on going, maybe play the safer pass back to Eddy (Ederson) in his next action and win his next duel to get his confidence back.

We've only got big games now for the rest of the season because we put ourselves in this position in the Champions League and in the league Manuel Akanji

“I think that’s the only thing you can really do.”

Chelsea grabbed a third-minute lead after Nicolas Jackson swooped on Khusanov’s weak back-header to set up Noni Madueke.

Khusanov was then booked for hacking down Cole Palmer and things could have got considerably worse as he was beaten by the same player soon after.

But Chelsea spurned that opening and City stabilised with Josko Gvardiol levelling and the tried-and-trusted duo of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden settling the game in the second half.

Khusanov stayed on until the 54th minute, while fellow new signing Omar Marmoush had a lively 74-minute run-out.

City’s victory lifted spirits after their midweek capitulation at Paris St Germain and put them in good heart for Wednesday’s crunch encounter with Bruges, which they must win to remain in the Champions League.

Akanji said: “I think we showed a great performance and we just need to keep on going.

“We’ve only got big games now for the rest of the season because we put ourselves in this position in the Champions League and in the league.

“We’d better bring a performance like this on Wednesday so we can get into the play-off, because it’s our last chance.”

Chelsea captain Reece James felt the visitors should have made more of their early dominance.

“It’s frustrating not to walk away with more,” the right-back told the club’s website. “We had another chance early on after scoring and maybe things might have been slightly different.

“Goals are what make players, make teams, win games and win titles and when the ball isn’t dropping for you it’s tough, especially when you’re playing against tough teams.”