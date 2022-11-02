Jump to content

Manuel Neuer: Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper reveals skin cancer surgery

The 36-year-old says he has a scar near his nose and that ‘had to be operated on three times’

Sports Staff
Wednesday 02 November 2022 13:47
The 36-year-old says he has a scar near his nose and that 'had to be operated on three times'

The 36-year-old says he has a scar near his nose and that ‘had to be operated on three times’

(AFP via Getty Images)

Manuel Neuer has revealed that he was previously treated for skin cancer and had to undergo surgery. 

Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper revealed the news while launching a new skincare line with former top-ranked tennis player Angelique Kerber

“We both have a very personal history when it comes to skin diseases,” the 36-year-old said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Angelique has sun-induced hyperpigmentation and in my case skin cancer on my face, which I’ve had to operate on three times.

“That’s why we have paid particular attention to ensuring that we no longer make any compromises when it comes to sun protection: Because I train outside all the time and also like to spend my free time in nature.”

Neuer did not say when the operations took place. He was pictured last year wearing a plaster over the affected area. 

Ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, Neuer has not played since 8 October because of a shoulder problem.

Bayern have said he could return to action Saturday against Hertha Berlin. 

