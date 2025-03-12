Leny Yoro out for Man Utd’s game against Real Sociedad but Manuel Ugarte returns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leny Yoro has been ruled out of Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Real Sociedad but Manuel Ugarte returns for Ruben Amorim’s absentee-hit side.

The round-of-16 tie is all square after last week’s first leg ended 1-1 in San Sebastian, where Joshua Zirkzee’s strike was cancelled out by a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty.

United midfielder Ugarte missed that match and Sunday’s draw with Arsenal through injury but returns to the fold for Thursday’s game at Old Trafford.

The Uruguay international trained on the eve of the match, but centre-back Yoro sat out the session with an issue sustained against the Gunners on Sunday.

“Leny is out,” head coach Amorim said. “Harry Maguire cannot play this one, but I hope to have him for Sunday (against Leicester). Manu is in the squad and I think there is no-one else returning.”

“No, (Yoro’s absence) is not long term. Leny cannot play this game and the other game.”

Mason Mount was another involved in Wednesday’s session, but Amorim confirmed it was “too soon” for the midfielder to be involved as he recovers from a hamstring injury sustained in mid-December.

In addition to Yoro, Maguire and Mount, United remain without Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw on top of Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans and Kobbie Mainoo.

Chido Obi, 17, is unavailable as he has not been registered for the Europa League squad, but Patrick Dorgu will be involved as the recent arrival’s ban only extends to domestic competitions.