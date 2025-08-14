Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Liverpool agree deal to sign Parma defender Giovanni Leoni

Carl Markham
Thursday 14 August 2025 09:39 BST
Liverpool manager Arne Slot is close to adding to his squad (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool manager Arne Slot is close to adding to his squad (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Parma defender Giovanni Leoni.

It is understood the Reds will pay £26million plus add-ons for the 18-year-old.

Leoni is expected to undergo a medical on Thursday as head coach Arne Slot has moved to strengthen his options at centre-back.

He played most of pre-season with just two recognised specialists in the role – Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate – as Joe Gomez, who returned to training this week, was injured and Jarell Quansah was sold to Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool are still interested in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who has a year left on his contract, but have so far been unable to agree a fee.

“The clubs have agreed a deal but he hasn’t signed for us yet. The moment when he signs for us I can go into more detail,” said Slot, who refused to speculate on their pursuit of Guehi.

“He (Guehi) is not our player and unfortunately he was the captain of the team we lost against last Sunday.

“If you want any talks on him you should go to Palace and (Oliver) Glasner and ask his opinion about it.”

