Marc Guehi says Crystal Palace draw at Bournemouth was ‘rubbish game’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Captain Marc Guehi branded Crystal Palace’s goalless Premier League draw with Bournemouth a “rubbish game” and “boring for the neutral”.

Palace bounced back from Saturday’s 5-1 hammering at the hands of Arsenal by claiming a creditable point against the high-flying Cherries at the Vitality Stadium.

In an even contest of few clear chances, neither Eagles goalkeeper Dean Henderson nor Bournemouth stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga was seriously troubled, prompting Guehi to sympathise with fans tuning in on television.

“To be honest, it was a rubbish game,” the England defender told Amazon Prime.

“Boring for the neutral, 0-0, not what you want to see on Boxing Day, but we’ll take it!

“Considering what happened last game (the heavy defeat to the Gunners), it’s kind of all you can ask for, really, a point away against a good side, so we’ll take it.

“(A clean sheet) is positive, but we can always do better. We can always improve, so that’s the goal.”

Oliver Glasner’s Eagles had the better of the limited first-half opportunities before Bournemouth edged the second period.

“I’m not deflated – I was just bored because of the game, to be honest,” continued Guehi with a smile when pressed on his initial answer.

“Nil-nil, like I said, it wasn’t a great game, but we take it, it’s a point, so we move on.”

The south-coast stalemate made it four top-flight away games without defeat for 16th-placed Palace.

Eagles manager Glasner said: “Everybody had the feeling if a teams scores, this team will win.

“Both teams kept a clean sheet and for us a very good 0-0, a very good away point against a very strong side with a lot of confidence.

“No keeper needed a big save today.”

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola played down the significance of being sixth in the table approaching the halfway stage of the season as he reflected on a valuable point.

Iraola’s hosts failed to score for the first time in 11 top-flight fixtures but stretched their unbeaten run to six matches.

The Cherries, who amassed 13 points from the previous 15 available following Sunday’s 3-0 win away to Manchester United, will reach the midway point of an impressive campaign so far at Fulham on Sunday.

“They don’t give any prize in the 18th game week,” said the Spaniard.

“At the end of the season, we will know where we are. There are three, four, five teams that probably with a win go ahead of us, so it doesn’t change my (opinion) if we are sixth or 11th.

“We are playing well, we are competing every game and as long as we can continue this level I think we are going to be fine.

“But I don’t know what this means translating to the standings.”

Bournemouth dropped a position in the table – below Newcastle on goal difference – due to the draw.

“I value a lot the point,” said Iraola. “Crystal Palace, they haven’t lost a lot of games lately. It’s not easy to beat Palace.

“We’ve done a lot of things well, we also finish the game with a clean sheet. We had enough chances to score one, probably not as clear as the last games.

“But we didn’t expect many more because you know how they play and they are quite compact always and it’s not easy to attack this back line of five players.”