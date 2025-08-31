Marc Guehi among Crystal Palace’s scorers in easy win at struggling Aston Villa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marc Guehi scored a stunner on what could be his Crystal Palace farewell as the Eagles thrashed goal-shy Aston Villa 3-0 on Sunday.

England defender Guehi has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool before Monday’s transfer deadline but he put aside that speculation with the stand-out moment of a superb Palace display at Villa Park.

By contrast, Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was not involved amid rumoured interest from Manchester United and his replacement Marco Bizot had a night to forget.

The Dutchman conceded the penalty from which Jean-Philippe Mateta gave Palace a 21st-minute lead and was then beaten by Guehi’s curler and a close-range header from Ismaila Sarr in the second half.

That emphatically ended Villa’s 19-game unbeaten home league run and, to compound their frustration, they are now the only side in the top five divisions of English football yet to score a goal.

Villa had actually made a strong start with Youri Tielemans heading over from a corner but Palace held firm and soon took control.

Their opening came after 20 minutes as the brilliant Guehi, not looking at all unsettled, found Mateta with a superb ball.

The Frenchman then played in Daichi Kamada and the Japan international looked to have the beating of Bizot until the keeper stuck out a leg and tripped him.

There was little dispute over the subsequent penalty decision and Mateta calmly rolled the ball into the bottom corner.

Villa tried to respond quickly and summer signing Evann Guessand, making his home debut, thumped a shot at Dean Henderson but Palace looked comfortable.

Guehi’s name was loudly chanted by the visiting fans and the centre-back found time to acknowledge them with brief applause.

It was not until the closing stages of the first half that Villa threatened again as Ollie Watkins latched onto a long punt upfield from John McGinn but he shot straight at Henderson.

Villa raised the tempo after the break but a Tielemans shot was punched away by Henderson and the keeper then got down low to turn away a deflected Morgan Rogers effort.

Palace had to reorganise when the influential Adam Wharton was forced off injured in the 56th minute, a blow that might also be felt by England coach Thomas Tuchel having named the midfielder in his latest squad.

Palace weathered the storm and Guehi produced a moment to savour on 68 minutes.

He brought the ball forward and was still on the edge of the box when a poor Ezri Konsa clearance rolled into his path. He quickly set himself and bent a fine shot beyond the reach of Bizot and into the top corner.

If it does prove his sign-off, it was some way to say goodbye.

Things then got worse for Villa as Wharton’s replacement Jefferson Lerma launched a long throw into the area and Maxence Lacroix flicked on for Sarr to head home at the back post.

That prompted an exodus of Villa fans but some stayed and made their annoyance clear at the final whistle.