Crystal Palace line up Marc Guehi contingency plan amid Liverpool interest
Liverpool are yet to meet Crystal Palace’s asking price for their captain, but the London club are eyeing Jeremy Jacquet as a possible replacement should Guehi leave
Crystal Palace are considering Rennes talent Jeremy Jacquet should Marc Guehi join Liverpool, although that move remains very much in the balance.
The Selhurst Park club have been open to selling Guehi this summer given his contract expires next year, but there has recently been a £10m difference in valuation between themselves and Liverpool. While the Anfield hierarchy are not budging from £35m, Palace are insistent on £45m.
The figure is all the more important since Rennes would want £35m for Jacquet. The 20-year-old is just the latest French talent to have come out of the Bondy area in Paris, which has also produced Kylian Mbappe and scores of other pros.
Jacquet was part of the team of the tournament for the under-19 European Championship last summer, where France reached the final, and made a significant impact on loan at Clermont last season.
Guehi and Eberechi Eze, who is the subject of interest from Tottenham, both started Crystal Palace’s Premier League draw at Chelsea on Sunday, with manager Oliver Glasner insisting that they remain fully committed to the club.
“Ebs and Marc, there has been a lot of noise about these two players in the last week,” Glasner said to Match of the Day. “Everyone could see the performances against Liverpool and today, they were 100 per cent aligned with this team and Crystal Palace,”
“As long as they are 100 per cent committed, they will play as they are so good. I watched them all week in training, I spoke to them almost daily, maybe more than my kids and wife, but it’s been worth it to talk to them. They didn’t just show they are great footballers, but they are great people and that’s what I expected.”
