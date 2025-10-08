Marc Guehi relaxed about Crystal Palace contract situation ahead of World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is not going to let his contract situation affect him heading into next summer’s World Cup.

Guehi’s current deal at Selhurst Park will expire at the end of June and he looks set to leave on a free transfer.

The centre-half almost joined Liverpool on transfer deadline day last month before the deal fell through, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly interested in a player whose stock has sky-rocketed in the last six months.

Guehi is staying relaxed about his situation and says it does not matter if he has not found a new club – or signed a new deal with Palace – before heading to North America with England.

He said: “For me, it doesn’t really matter, to be honest.

“As long as I’m playing well and helping Palace, there’s definitely an opportunity for me to be here as I am today.

“Whether it’s sorted or not, it’s not really the most important thing to be honest.

“Personally, I don’t know if I can think that far ahead. I like to just take it step by step, and that is just focusing on the games that I have at Palace and any upcoming opportunities I have here.”

Guehi has been the lynchpin of a sensational few months at Palace, which saw them win the FA Cup amid a 19-match unbeaten run that stretched from April to October.

But the 25-year-old says the interest has not gone to his head.

“When it happened, it was all a blur,” Guehi said. “So no difference at all. To be honest, I’m still the same young man trying to find his feet, find his way, trying to improve. Each and every day.

“I feel like I’m just really obsessed and wanting to just get better. That is my goal.

“There’s so many experiences I can take, not just from that, but just the games that I’ve had over the last 12 months or so.

“I’m grateful to be playing in teams that are thriving and excelling, but also in tough moments you can learn as well.

“Definitely a lot of good moments for me to improve and help.”