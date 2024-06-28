England’s defence has been resolute and key Marc Guehi attribute explains why

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Half the England team is not functioning the way they had hoped. Just not the half that was expected to present problems. England’s struggles to gel, create, score and get the best from each of their star-studded attacking talents accounts for the widespread sense of dissatisfaction with Gareth Southgate and his team.

Then there is the back half of the side: shorn of the injured Harry Maguire, still without Luke Shaw, lacking the shield Southgate wants after he infamously admitted there was no natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips. But only Spain have a better defensive record, with England letting in a solitary goal. Their expected goals against, of 1.1, is much the best. Is this a triumph of the makeshift? With Kieran Trippier operating out of position at left-back, Marc Guehi promoted to partner John Stones in the middle and Declan Rice working his way through a series of sidekicks at the base of the midfield, England have still only conceded to a 30-yard goal, courtesy of Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand. Thus far, their outstanding player in Germany is not Jude Bellingham or Phil Foden, Harry Kane or Bukayo Saka but a footballer who, a couple of weeks ago, could have looked the weak link in the starting 11: taken from mid-table in the Premier League, shaky in the warm-up win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, untried in international tournaments. Instead, while others have attracted criticism, Guehi has earned compliments for his own efforts.

“The defence is doing quite well at the moment and hopefully we can carry on,” said Guehi. A careful nature can be an asset to a defender and the Crystal Palace centre-back sounded watchful. “The job isn’t finished. It’s important we keep on building and that’s testament to the entire team.” One interpretation of that defensive record is that England are yet to encounter elite attacks; Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia were scarcely prolific against each other, either.

England’s defence has been solid, while they have been lacklustre going forwards ( AFP via Getty Images )

But they are spurred on by their solidity, galvanised by the statistics that are proof of their frugality. “We get the information quite often, especially after the games, almost as an incentive to carry on,” said Guehi. A different kind of motivation comes during matches; the barking behind him from the vocal Jordan Pickford. “It is a bit of a shock at first,” added the 24-year-old. “He is constantly making sure you are staying alert and you are staying awake in a game.”

Guehi has a capacity to deflect praise for himself and to distribute it liberally to colleagues, both present and absent. Injury cost Maguire his slot in the heart of the defence. “Me being here, Harry has played a big part in that,” Guehi said. “His help with me on the training pitch has been amazing.”

So he has been the junior partner in a new-look double act with Stones. “Playing with John is a dream,” he said of the Manchester City player. “He’s almost like a big brother, putting his arm around you, taking care of you. I’m going off him. He’s leading it, orchestrating things and I’m just learning every single day.”

Then there is the resident roadrunner, Kyle Walker. Guehi looked beyond the vice-captain’s most obvious attribute. “He’s not just a one-trick pony, he’s not someone who’s just relying on his pace,” he said. “His reading of the game is fantastic.”

Marc Guehi has impressed at the Euros so far ( AP )

If speed and positional sense are among his own assets, he was less effusive about the impressive newcomer at the back. “My strengths are to be continued,” he said. He tends to be too aware of his own shortcomings. The best advice he has received, he revealed, is “not to be too hard on yourself. I’m very, very critical of myself. From a young age I’ve always tried to make sure I was the best I could be.” Ever conscious of his players’ characters, Southgate has been swift to tell Guehi to go easy on himself. “He has been saying not to beat yourself up. That’s a big message for me in my career.”

But that perfectionist attitude may explain Guehi’s reluctance to get carried away with his own form. “I am doing okay,” he said. Many others have described him as England’s outstanding individual so far. “I wouldn’t say I have been the best player,” he countered. “I think there have been quite a few really good performances.”

The defensive record may suggest so, even if the nature of England’s displays so far lend themselves to fewer generous appraisals. But Guehi’s calm assurance may reflect a rare background for a footballer, one that means his father could have two commitments on Sunday. England play Slovakia but a son of the church’s father is a pastor. Guehi is not sure if he will be there. “Usually God comes first. I’d expect him to be at church but he could turn up, I don’t know,” he said. Perhaps he cannot compete with the almighty but a series of forwards have come off second best against the breakout star of England’s Euro 2024.