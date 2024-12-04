Marc Guehi: Religious message on rainbow armband one of love and inclusivity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi said his message was one of “love” and “inclusivity” after writing on his rainbow armband for a second time.

The England defender had been reminded of Football Association kit regulations after displaying ‘I love Jesus’ on his rainbow armband in Saturday’s match against Newcastle.

He then wore one stating ‘Jesus loves you’ against Ipswich on Tuesday, but the PA news agency understands the FA will not take action.

Guehi told Sky Sports: “I think the message was pretty clear to be honest. It’s a message of love and truth as well and a message of inclusivity, so it speaks for itself.”

The club and the player were again reminded of kit regulations, which state that the appearance on, or incorporation in, any item of clothing, football boots or other equipment of any religious message is prohibited under Rule A4.

Captains have been wearing rainbow armbands in the last two rounds of Premier League matches as part of the Rainbow Laces campaign, which offers support to the LGBTQ+ community in football and beyond.

The campaign, which the Premier League runs in partnership with LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall, comes to an end with Thursday’s matches, so Guehi is not due to wear a rainbow armband again.

The FA did not get involved at all in the case of Ipswich captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen to wear a standard captain’s armband in the last two matches owing to his religious beliefs.

Even though Guehi has not been punished, his father John, a church minister, criticised the FA for issuing a reminder.

He told the Daily Mail: “Did he offend anyone? I don’t think so. I do believe in what the Bible says, Jesus loves everyone, and, in my opinion, Marc did not offend anyone with what he wrote.

“Marc said yes and did the right thing by wearing it but people are having a go at him. The FA are happy for the crowd to sing God Save The King when England plays, which mentions God and religion.

“And they are happy to have the religious hymn Abide With Me during the (FA) Cup final, yet they have a go at my son for expressing his beliefs. Where is the sense in that? What has he done wrong?”

It has since emerged that Manchester United scrapped plans to wear jackets supporting the LGBTQ+ community at Sunday’s Premier League match against Everton after a player refused to take part.

The Athletic report that the player was full-back Noussair Mazraoui, who is said to have cited his Muslim faith.

United declined to confirm the identity of the player when contacted by the PA news agency.

Former England Women’s international Lianne Sanderson wrote on X: “We wonder why we have no active Premier League player that feels comfortable enough to be open with their sexuality when their captain can’t even wear an armband or a player’s walk-out top?

“It’s not about throwing anything down people’s throats. It’s to support a community and people that for the most part don’t feel comfortable at football games still now in 2024. Thanks to those players and captains that have supported anyway.”