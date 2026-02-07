Marc Guehi insists Man City are not giving up on their bid for silverware

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marc Guehi believes Manchester City can still land the title this season as he prepares to face the club that almost signed him.

City head to Liverpool on Sunday needing a victory to arrest a poor run of form and maintain hope of overhauling Premier League leaders Arsenal.

England defender Guehi, who moved to City from Crystal Palace for £20million in January, came close to joining the Reds last summer only for a move to collapse on deadline day.

His loyalties are now firmly in the City camp and, although they have dropped points in five of their last six games, he is confident heading to Anfield.

The 25-year-old said: “The goal is always to win and always to get better. There’s still a long season ahead – lots of points and games to fight for. The mindset is to look forward and to try and win.

“We just need to keep going. We’re definitely going in the right direction.

“Winning games is massive and big in any competition so as long as we keep going like that, I don’t see why we can’t achieve our goals this season.”

City have a poor record at Anfield, having won their just once in their last 22 league visits, and that came behind closed doors in February 2021.

Guehi said: “It’s not an easy place to go to, but as long as we show that resilience and team spirit together – knowing that we have the qualities to compete against any other team – we thoroughly believe in ourselves.

“It’s about doing our job. Making sure we turn up in the right spirits, focus our mentality and go out there and try to get the win.”

Guehi’s fellow new recruit Antoine Semenyo is relishing the contest.

The Ghana international, who arrived in a £62.5million deal from Bournemouth last month, has made an impressive start to his City career, scoring four times in his first six appearances.

He said: “As an outsider before joining here, it was always entertaining watching City and Liverpool. To be part of it, I’m so grateful, but it’s going to be a challenge.

“We’re prepared for it and we’ll be fired up for it on the day. I’m looking forward to the game.”