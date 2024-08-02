Newcastle in talks to sign Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi

Support truly

Newcastle have opened talks with Crystal Palace over highly rated England defender Marc Guehi, the PA news agency understands.

It is understood the Magpies have registered their interest in the last week and held initial talks over a player who is valued at in excess of £60million.

Guehi, who made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles last season, started six of England’s seven games at the Euro 2024 finals and only missed the seventh, the quarter-final victory over Switzerland, through suspension.

The central defender, whose current deal at Selhurst Park is due to expire in the summer of 2026, significantly enhanced his reputation in Germany and it is unlikely that the Magpies will be his only suitors.

However, they will hope their early approach will give them the edge over their rivals as they attempt to strengthen a squad which finished seventh in last season’s Premier League and missed out on European football after Manchester United’s FA Cup final victory.

It has been a relatively quiet summer to date on Tyneside, with the club completing their move for Chelsea full-back Lewis Hall, who spent last season on loan at St James’ Park, while also drafting in goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy, out-of-contract Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and Serbian youngster Miodrag Pivas.

They have had to work hard to meet Premier League sustainability and profitability regulations, and have done so in part by selling midfielder Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest and striker Yankuba Minteh to Brighton for a total of around £65m.

Head coach Eddie Howe, who is currently in Japan with his players ahead of Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Yokohama F Marinos in Tokyo, will hope for a breakthrough with the new season just a fortnight away.

The Magpies are also understood to be closing in on a move for 20-year-old Sheffield United striker William Osula with Callum Wilson likely to miss the start of the new campaign because of a back injury.