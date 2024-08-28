Support truly

Newcastle United's prospective move for Marc Guehi has stalled, with Crystal Palace refusing to move from a valuation of at least £70m.

Although there is hope the deal can be done, progress has been extremely slow in the last week of the window so far, and it is expected to go the wire.

Palace are pressing ahead with the £15m of Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg anyway, partly because Guehi's contract is up in two years and they will lose leverage. Personal terms are still yet to be agreed with Lacroix.

It is why the London club are insistent on this valuation now, as they have faced a summer of significant interest in a series of young players.

Guehi has been the pick after his breakout performances with England at Euro 2024, although there has been expectation that would lead to more concrete interest. The 24-year-old is a target for Liverpool but not at this price in this window. The Anfield club may instead consider a move if he remains at Palace into next year.

That prospect is seen as 50-50 at the moment as Newcastle and the Selhurst Park hierarchy continue long drawn-out talks that have now been happening for months. While Newcastle are conscious of a club-record deal amid Profit and Sustainability Rules restrictions, Palace are unwilling to budge on their valuation. That has long been the club stance on young stars, as their status as one of the biggest producers of young talent in the Premier League has fostered hard negotiating stances.

Talks on price alone are expected to go late. Palace themselves are much closer to an agreement on Lacroix, which is expected to be done for £15m.

Palace have already sold centre-back Joachim Andersen to Fulham, while winger Michael Olise moved to Bayern Munich earlier in the transfer window and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is expected to join Wolves.