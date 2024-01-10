Jump to content

Marc Overmars handed worldwide football ban for inappropriate behaviour towards women

The former Arsenal and Barcelona player admitted behaving inappropriately towards women while director of football at Ajax

Bart Meijer
Wednesday 10 January 2024 12:34
Marc Overmars admitted to 'unacceptable' behaviour when resigning from his role with Ajax in 2022

Marc Overmars admitted to ‘unacceptable’ behaviour when resigning from his role with Ajax in 2022

(Getty Images)

Former Netherlands international Marc Overmars will not be allowed to hold any position in professional football for at least a year due to his inappropriate behaviour towards women at Ajax, the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) have said.

The KNVB confirmed earlier reports in Dutch newspaper NRC, which quoted world football’s governing body Fifa as saying it had taken over the suspension handed to Overmars in the Netherlands late last year.

Overmars quit his job at Ajax in February 2022, admitting to “unacceptable” behaviour after it emerged within the club that he had sent inappropriate messages and photographs to several women who worked there.

An independent sports tribunal last year banned Overmars from any position in Dutch football for two years over the incidents, with one year suspended.

The KNVB then asked Fifa to turn the domestic suspension into a global one.

“We have a duty to report this sanction to Fifa’s disciplinary committee ... which has decided to take over the suspension as of 16 November 2023,” the KNVB said in a statement.

Overmars is technical director at Belgian side Royal Antwerp, who he joined shortly after his sudden departure from Ajax.

A spokesperson for Overmars told NRC that the former Netherlands, Arsenal and Barcelona winger was informed of the suspension but was not yet ready to comment.

Overmars could appeal Fifa’s sanction, the newspaper said.

Reuters

