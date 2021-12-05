Marcel Brands finalising Everton exit after pressure intensifies on the board

The Toffees’ director of football is set to leave the club amid their poor run of form

Melissa Reddy
Senior Football Correspondent
Sunday 05 December 2021 17:23
Everton's Benitez on poor form and Arsenal clash

Marcel Brands will relinquish his role as Everton's director of football as a casualty of the club’s horrendous run of form, which has been met with protests.

Confirmation of the Dutchman’s departure with immediate effect is expected to be confirmed soon. Brands signed a new three-year-deal in April and was on the club’s board since 2019, but did not seem to be bestowed with the authority to shape their football operations.

Everton’s style of play and recruitment have altered with managerial appointments, and even the selection of the man in the dugout has clearly not been at his discretion.

Farhad Moshiri, the majority shareholder, plumped for both Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez.

Brands was confronted by angry supporters following the 4-1 defeat to Liverpool at Goodison Park on Wednesday, along with chairman Bill Kenwright.

Moshiri, who is largely responsible for much of Everton’s waste, was not in attendance as fans also unfurled a banner reading: “We demand Nil Satis Nisi Optimum, it’s about time our club did too.”

Several supporter groups have called on those attending Monday’s game against Arsenal to walk out during the 27th minute as “the incompetence from the top at Everton Football Club cannot continue.”

The Merseysiders are hovering above the relegation zone after suffering their heaviest home defeat in a derby for 39 years, while collecting just two points from the last 24 on offer.

Brands joined Everton in 2018 having been acclaimed for his work at PSV Eindhoven, particularly in youth development and talent spotting. Around £300 million has been spent on his watch, although several players were signed against his judgement.

