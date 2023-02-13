Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer says his side will be ready if the top two falter in the Premier League title race.

United narrowed the gap to leaders Arsenal to five points on Sunday after late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho secured them a 2-0 win at Leeds.

The Gunners have two games in hand on Erik ten Hag’s side, while Manchester City’s 3-1 home win against Aston Villa later on Sunday kept them two points above United with one game in hand.

Sabitzer, on loan from Bayern Munich, said there are “big things ahead” for United after being pushed hard by Leeds at Elland Road, in the second meeting between the Roses rivals in the space of five days.

When asked if United can win their first league title since 2013, the Austria international said: “It’s hard, you know? We’re a bit behind them, but when we keep going, doing our job, we’ll be ready for that. We will see.

“There’s big games ahead, big things ahead. We have to keep going, keep improving, keep the energy high and we’ll see what happens at the end of the season. But we’re ready to go.”

Rashford was once again the game-changer for United against Leeds. He sparked his side’s fightback from 2-0 down with their first goal in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford and on Sunday broke the deadlock with another brilliant header.

It was the England striker’s 21st goal of the season for United in all competitions and his 13th in 15 appearances since the World Cup.

Ten Hag hailed him one of the best forwards in Europe after Sunday’s match and Sabitzer added: “Yeah, he’s a type of different player. He can make the difference.

“He’s a great guy, a great player as well, so he’s helping us a lot at the moment. He should keep going and we’re very happy to have him.”