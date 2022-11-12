Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa on Bournemouth’s manager shortlist

Gary O’Neil has been in interim charge of the Cherries.

Simon Peach
Saturday 12 November 2022 09:23
Marcelo Bielsa is on Bournemouth’s shortlist (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Marcelo Bielsa is on Bournemouth’s shortlist (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Archive)

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is among the candidates Bournemouth are looking at to fill their managerial vacancy, the PA news agency understands.

Scott Parker led the Cherries to promotion as Championship runners-up last season and was sacked shortly after August’s 9-0 humbling at Liverpool.

Gary O’Neil has been interim manager since and will take charge for the 12th time against Everton on Saturday before the World Cup break.

Incoming owner Bill Foley is finalising his purchase of Bournemouth and the PA news agency understands the club’s hierarchy have been in America this week to speak to those involved in the takeover.

A full-time managerial appointment will understandably be a priority when the deal is rubberstamped and Bielsa is understood to be among the candidates under consideration.

Recommended

The 67-year-old has been out of work since February, when the popular Argentinian was sacked by Leeds.

Bielsa will be remembered as one of the most important managers in the Elland Road club’s history, having ending their 16-year absence from the Premier League before delivering a top-10 finish in their first season back.

Bournemouth sit just above the Premier League relegation zone in 17th and are without a league win since beating Leicester 2-1 at the start of October.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in